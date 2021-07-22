×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: homes | market | rent

Property Investors Make Record Bets as US Housing Flourishes

Property Investors Make Record Bets as US Housing Flourishes
The average asking price on a home jumped by nearly '3,500 in April. (Press Association via AP)

Thursday, 22 July 2021 10:28 AM

Property investors are riding rapid home price appreciation and fast-rising rents to make record bets on the U.S. housing market.

Investors bought nearly 68,000 homes in the second quarter, the most since at least 2000, according to a new report from brokerage Redfin Corp. Those purchases --including multifamily buildings, condos and single-family houses -- came at a cost of $49 billion, and represented 16% of home sales.

The wave of purchases came as investors have turned away from office buildings, shopping centers and other traditional types of commercial real estate. They’re also following demographic shifts accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which sent families searching for larger living spaces in suburban markets.

Sun Belt cities were especially attractive, with investors accounting for a quarter of home purchases in Phoenix, and more than 20% in Miami, Atlanta, Las Vegas and Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Investors see soaring home prices as an opportunity,” Redfin Senior Economist Sheharyar Bokhari wrote in the report. “With housing values consistently on the rise, solid returns are pretty much guaranteed -- especially when you’re an investor who has access to extremely cheap debt.”

© Copyright 2021 Bloomberg News. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Property investors are riding rapid home price appreciation and fast-rising rents to make record bets on the U.S. housing market.
homes, market, rent
184
2021-28-22
Thursday, 22 July 2021 10:28 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved