Hobby Lobby Opening First Manhattan Store

Hobby Lobby has signed a lease to open its first Manhattan store in Tribeca, Commercial Observer reports.

The evangelical, conservative arts-and-crafts retail chain has dramatically expanded its footprint across the United States in recent years with 160 new locations since 2019. There are now more than 1,000 Hobby Lobby stores in 48 states.

The new store will span two floors previously occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond and Barnes & Noble at 270 Greenwich Street. Hobby Lobby is consolidating 70,716 square feet and renting it for an undisclosed sum, although the asking price for retail space in the neighborhood ranges from $35 to $373 per square foot.

Hobby Lobby — which espouses Protestant values and funds conservative politicians — opened its first New York store at the Staten Island Mall in March.

The chain plans to open storefronts in New York’s three other boroughs, say Katz & Associates brokers Brian Katz and Daniel DePasquale, who handled Hobby Lobby’s Tribeca lease. That would be in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens.

Founded in 1972 by David Green, Hobby Lobby stores incorporate Christian media and play hymns.