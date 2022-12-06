×
Hertz to Pay $168M for Wrongful Theft Claims

(AP)

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 04:48 PM EST

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. will pay about $168 million by year-end to resolve over 95% of pending claims from owners who alleged the car rental giant filed wrongful theft reports.

Some customers had sued Hertz alleging the police detained or arrested individuals in error after the company reported rental cars were stolen.

Hertz, which operates Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands, said it will recover a "meaningful" portion of the settlement amount from its insurers. The settlement resolves 364 pending claims from car owners.

Hertz said it does not expect the resolution of these claims to have a material impact on its capital return plans for this and next year.

The company in October reported a 12% jump in third-quarter revenue, amid strong demand for rental cars. Profit, however, rose just 1% on elevated maintenance costs.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 06 December 2022 04:48 PM
