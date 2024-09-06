WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: hedge | fund | stocks | volatility

Hedge Funds Unload Stocks for 5th Consecutive Month

Hedge Funds Unload Stocks for 5th Consecutive Month
Trader Michael Milano works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)

Friday, 06 September 2024 09:06 AM EDT

Hedge funds around the world offloaded stocks for a fifth consecutive month in August, and at their fastest pace since March 2022, Goldman Sachs said in a note seen by Reuters.

Investors around the world switched to risk-off mode amid a meltdown in global equity markets in early August, triggered by U.S. recession fears and the unwinding of massive Japanese yen carry trade.

The accelerated sell-off was mainly driven by growing short-selling in single stocks, along with mild selling in long positions, the bank said this week.

The selling was led by sectors such as tech, industrials and consumer discretionary.

Region-wise, North America and Japan led the sell-off, with Japanese stocks suffering the heaviest selling since December 2018, according to the bank. It, however, did not disclose how large the sell-off was.

Japan's Nikkei index fell 13% in its worst one-day sell-off since 1987 on Aug. 5, prompting Bank of Japan officials to play down the chances of a near-term rate hike.

However, after a three-day market rout at the beginning of August, global markets, and hedge funds' performance, recovered quickly. The MSCI World Index rose 2.5%, and the S&P 500 climbed 2.3%, although the Nikkei lost 1%.

"Fundamental long/short (funds) returns experienced a sharp drawdown in early August but finished up on the month as markets bounced back," Goldman Sachs said.

As a result of the bounce back, global fundamental long/shot funds were up 0.9% in August, and 9.1% for the first eight months, it added.

Computer-driven systematic funds ended the month up 2% and gained 18.4% for the Jan-Aug period.

Reuters earlier reported global hedge funds posted an average 1.3% return for August, citing JPMorgan data.

Europe had modest selling in August, and within Asian emerging markets, South Korea and Taiwan were most sold, while hedge funds bought Chinese and Indian equities, according to Goldman Sachs.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Hedge funds around the world offloaded stocks for a fifth consecutive month in August, and at their fastest pace since March 2022, Goldman Sachs said in a note seen by Reuters.
hedge, fund, stocks, volatility
333
2024-06-06
Friday, 06 September 2024 09:06 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved