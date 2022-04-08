One-Third of Americans Cut Back on Groceries to Buy Gas

Nearly a third of Americans, just over 30%, have had to cut grocery spending to afford rising gas prices, according to a Quinnipiac University survey.

Americans report continuously feeling frustrated with high gas prices, as over one in four Americans blame the Biden Administration’s economic policies as being most responsible. The poll found similar numbers of independent voters agreeing Biden’s policies are most to blame.



These numbers stand as a contrast from Washington Democrats’ argument, who blame “Putin’s price hike.”



Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy asks, “What is more responsible when topping off the tank hurts? A raging war from Moscow—or an economic policy constructed in D.C.? More Americans say the blame falls on the latter.”

Conditions are particularly harsh in California, where average prices topped $6 a gallon in Los Angeles last month, and the statewide average remains well above $5 a gallon. Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed $400 debit cards per registered vehicle to ease the crisis.

With high gas prices causing desperation, incidents of gas theft and siphoning in the country’s most expensive state have spilled over into neighboring Nevada. Prices in Nevada have consistently remained above $5 a gallon.

‘Political Gaslighting’

Gas prices are not the only thing on fire. In an interview with Newsmax Finance, Cicely Davis, a Republican congressional candidate running in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district, says Democrats and the media are gaslighting voters, too.



“There are certain issues that don’t lend themselves well to political gaslighting — where even the most compliant legacy media outlets can’t launder Democrats’ talking points,” Davis says. “Inflation is one of those issues. When the money in your wallet is worth less today than it was yesterday, it can have devastating psychological as well as financial consequences. No amount of gaslighting can change that reality.”