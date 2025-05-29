WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: goolsbee | trade | court | tariffs | u.s. | businesses

Fed's Goolsbee: Court Ruling May Extend Tariff Ambiguity

Fed's Goolsbee: Court Ruling May Extend Tariff Ambiguity
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 29 May 2025 02:14 PM EDT

A U.S. trade court ruling blocking some of the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs may not clear up the uncertainty that is holding back U.S. businesses, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said Thursday, because the administration may find other ways to impose tariffs.

"If people can't count on consistent policy, then they're just going to slow down and not act," Goolsbee said in an interview on WJR radio.

"If this court case ushers in an era where we're going to finally get some consistency, the dirt comes out of the air and we can go back to doing what we were doing before, that would be a positive," Goolsbee said.

"If this court case leads to a further extension of, well, if we can't do it this way, we could do the tariffs a different way ... it turns into an extension of the uncertainty, then I fear that would be a little more of a negative," the Chicago Fed president added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
A U.S. trade court ruling blocking some of the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs may not clear up the uncertainty that is holding back U.S. businesses, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said Thursday, because the administration may find other...
goolsbee, trade, court, tariffs, u.s., businesses
164
2025-14-29
Thursday, 29 May 2025 02:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved