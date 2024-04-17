Google Workers Arrested for Protesting Israeli Military Contract

Google employees were detained by police after protesting against a contract between Google and the Israeli government concerning a technology the company calls Project Nimbus, campaigners said.

In a video posted on social media, police could be seen entering a room and removing peaceful protesters Tuesday, with one knocking over the camera being used to record the scene.

"The arrest of its own workers who participated in a historic, coast-to-coast 10 hour sit-in at the company’s headquarters," read a caption accompanying the video posted by the No Tech for Genocide campaign who called for the protest.

Project Nimbus stems from an Israeli government deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for the country's public sector and military.

Similar demonstrations were held at Google offices in Seattle and New York with protesters expressing concern about lack of transparency around the contract and how the tech-giant could be aiding what campaigners said was a "Genocide against Palestinians."