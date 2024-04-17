WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: google | workers | protest | israel | contract | arrest

Google Workers Arrested for Protesting Israeli Military Contract

Google Workers Arrested for Protesting Israeli Military Contract

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 06:04 AM EDT

Google employees were detained by police after protesting against a contract between Google and the Israeli government concerning a technology the company calls Project Nimbus, campaigners said.

In a video posted on social media, police could be seen entering a room and removing peaceful protesters Tuesday, with one knocking over the camera being used to record the scene.

"The arrest of its own workers who participated in a historic, coast-to-coast 10 hour sit-in at the company’s headquarters," read a caption accompanying the video posted by the No Tech for Genocide campaign who called for the protest.

Project Nimbus stems from an Israeli government deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google for a more than $1 billion project to provide cloud services for the country's public sector and military.

Similar demonstrations were held at Google offices in Seattle and New York with protesters expressing concern about lack of transparency around the contract and how the tech-giant could be aiding what campaigners said was a "Genocide against Palestinians."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Google employees were detained by police after protesting against a contract between Google and the Israeli government concerning a technology the company calls Project Nimbus, campaigners said.
google, workers, protest, israel, contract, arrest
167
2024-04-17
Wednesday, 17 April 2024 06:04 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved