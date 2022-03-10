Goldman Sachs to Exit Russia, First Wall Street Bank to Leave

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is exiting operations in Russia, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, marking the first pull out from the country by a Wall Street bank.



"Goldman Sachs is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements," the bank said in an emailed statement.



In its annual filing earlier, the bank had disclosed a credit exposure to Russia of $650 million.



The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.