×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | goldman sachs leaves russia | ukraine war

Goldman Sachs to Exit Russia, First Wall Street Bank to Leave

Goldman Sachs
(AP)

Thursday, 10 March 2022 09:20 AM

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is exiting operations in Russia, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, marking the first pull out from the country by a Wall Street bank.

"Goldman Sachs is winding down its business in Russia in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements," the bank said in an emailed statement.

In its annual filing earlier, the bank had disclosed a credit exposure to Russia of $650 million.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is exiting operations in Russia, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, marking the first pull out from the country by a Wall Street bank.
goldman sachs leaves russia, ukraine war, public outrage, sanction
79
2022-20-10
Thursday, 10 March 2022 09:20 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved