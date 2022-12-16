Goldman Sachs to Lay Off up to 4,000

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will lay off up to 4,000 people as the Wall Street bank struggles to meet profitability targets, news platform Semafor reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Managers across the firm have been asked to identify low performers for what could be a cut of up to 8% to its workforce early next year, the people said, with some cautioning that no final list has been drawn up, according to the report.

The bank said in September it was planning to cut up to 400 jobs, after pausing the annual practice for two years during the pandemic, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters at the time.



The Wall Street bank had 49,100 employees at the end of the third quarter this year, after adding significant numbers of staff during the pandemic. Headcount will remain above pre-pandemic levels, which stood at 38,300 at the end of 2019, the source said

Goldman declined to comment.