×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: goldman sachs consumer banking

Goldman Sachs Consumer Banking Under Fed Scrutiny

Goldman Sachs Consumer Banking Under Fed Scrutiny
(AP)

Friday, 16 September 2022 10:53 AM EDT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s consumer banking unit is being reviewed by the Federal Reserve, Bloomberg Law reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Goldman's management has been subjected to questions and follow-ups from the central bank's officials for several weeks, the report said, adding that the process was still ongoing.

Goldman Sachs and the Fed declined to comment.

Goldman Chief Executive Officer David Solomon has sought to reduce the bank's reliance on volatile trading and investment banking by shifting focus to its consumer bank.

Internal projections at the bank show its consumer unit, Marcus, will record losses of more than $1.2 billion this year, Bloomberg News reported in June.

Marcus was launched in 2016 and was originally expected to make profits in 2021, but the cost of investing in new products and acquisitions derailed those projections.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s consumer banking unit is being reviewed by the Federal Reserve, Bloomberg Law reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
goldman sachs consumer banking
138
2022-53-16
Friday, 16 September 2022 10:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved