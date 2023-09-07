×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: goldman sachs | ceo | david solomon | critics

Goldman CEO: I Remain Focused Despite 'Caricatures'

Goldman CEO: I Remain Focused Despite 'Caricatures'
Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon speaks at the Empowering Women as Entrepreneurs and Leaders forum at International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters in Washington, April 13, 2023. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Thursday, 07 September 2023 05:23 PM EDT

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Thursday responded to a string of critical comments in news reports in recent weeks, saying it was "not fun" but that he was focused on running the firm in a live interview on CNBC.

"I don't recognize the caricature that is painted of me, and when I talk to colleagues and I talk to clients, they don't recognize it either," he said. "But that doesn't stop me from reflecting on anything that's said, and I always try to think about how I can do better."

His comments came after sources criticized Solomon's hard-charging leadership style and strategy in press reports.

Goldman Sachs is shedding its consumer businesses after its foray into retail banking flopped. It is also selling fintech firm GreenSky, after offloading most of its unsecured consumer loan portfolio and striking a deal to sell a part of its wealth business.

The Wall Street giant's profit slumped 60% in the second quarter, missing estimates, as writedowns on its consumer businesses and real estate investments weighed on earnings.

Solomon told CNBC he feels better about the situation in capital markets. If initial public offerings, including for SoftBank Group's Arm Holdings, go well, that may spur more activity, he said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon Thursday responded to a string of critical comments in news reports in recent weeks, saying it was "not fun" but that he was focused on running the firm in a live interview on CNBC.
goldman sachs, ceo, david solomon, critics
204
2023-23-07
Thursday, 07 September 2023 05:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved