WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: gold | silver | jobs | fed | dollar

Gold Holds Steady, Silver Scales Record High

Gold Holds Steady, Silver Scales Record High
(Richard Charpentier/Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 03 December 2025 03:08 PM EST

Gold prices held steady Wednesday, buoyed by weak private payrolls data that reinforced expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut next week, while silver hit a fresh record high.

Spot gold was little changed at $4,202.06 an ounce by 2:03 p.m. ET (1903 GMT), after hitting a session high of $4,241.29 earlier in the session.

U.S. gold futures for February delivery settled 0.3% higher at $4,232.50.

Silver steadied after touching a record high of $58.98 earlier in the session.

"This morning's miss on ADP data, combined with silver hitting all-time highs overnight," is supportive for gold, said RJO Futures senior market strategist Bob Haberkorn.

"Gold is following silver at the moment, with silver pulling back a little bit here."

U.S. private payrolls fell by 32,000 jobs in November, Wednesday's ADP employment report showed, missing economists' expectations for a 10,000-job increase. CME's FedWatch tool now shows an 89% chance that the U.S. central bank will cut rates next week, while major brokerages also forecast an interest rate cut at the December 9-10 policy meeting.

Markets are still awaiting the delayed September Personal Consumption Expenditures data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, due on Friday.

Lower interest rates tend to favor non-yielding assets such as gold.

Silver is up 102% so far this year due to concerns about the market liquidity after outflows to the U.S. stocks, its inclusion in the U.S. critical minerals list and a structural supply deficit.

"The strength in silver is due to supply concerns at the exchange levels," Haberkorn said, adding that the metal could touch the $60/oz milestone shortly.

Copper prices also hit a record high on Wednesday on a weaker dollar, supply concerns and tighter availability of metal in warehouses registered with the London Metal Exchange.

Elsewhere, platinum gained 0.9% to $1,652.03 an ounce and palladium rose 0.4% to $1,466.98.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Gold prices held steady Wednesday, buoyed by weak private payrolls data that reinforced expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut next week, while silver hit a fresh record high.
gold, silver, jobs, fed, dollar
304
2025-08-03
Wednesday, 03 December 2025 03:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved