Gold Breaks Through $4,500 Threshold, Silver Tops $75

Silver smashed through the $75 mark for the first time Friday, with gold and platinum also rising to all-time highs, as bets on U.S. rate cuts and geopolitical jitters fueled investor demand.

Spot ‍gold rose 0.6% to $4,505.30 per ounce, as of 1131 GMT, after touching ‍a record $4,530.60 earlier, while U.S. gold futures for February delivery climbed 0.7% to $4,534.

Gold first broke above $4,500 per ounce on Dec. 24, hitting record highs as investors flocked to safe-haven assets amid economic uncertainty and expectations of US interest rate cuts.

Gold has surged sharply in 2025, with prices up around 74% year-to-date, while silver has risen 159% and platinum, 160%

These milestones reflect one of the strongest rallies in precious metals in years, driven by safe-haven demand, geopolitical tensions, and macroeconomic expectations.

"We have seen extremely high volumes in global futures and physical precious metals trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the London Metals Exchange, and the USA’s Comex throughout December," said Mitch Feierstein, CEO of the Glacier Environmental Fund Limited.

"All three metals, Gold, Silver, and Platinum, have surged to record highs, and we don’t see demand letting up; in fact, we look for the extreme volatility to continue," Feierstein added.

"There is a shortage of physical metals, and large players are being squeezed; it’s likely several financial institutions, funds, and bullion banks have not only lost billions this month but are also being forced to cover shorts," he added.

"Prospect of lower U.S. interest rates is still supporting demand for ⁠gold and silver, lifting both metals to new record highs," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

"Low liquidity is amplifying the volatility across all precious metals."

The yellow metal is set ​for its strongest annual gain since 1979, supported by Fed policy easing, central bank buying, ETF inflows, and ongoing de-dollarisation trends.

Markets are currently pricing in two cuts next year on expectations of a more dovish ‍U.S. Federal Reserve, keeping non-yielding assets like gold well-supported.

On the physical demand side, gold discounts ⁠in India widened to their highest in more than six months this week, while discounts in China narrowed from last week's five-year highs.

Spot silver jumped 2.4% to $73.68 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $75.62, extending a meteoric rally that has seen prices soar 158% year-to-date on supply ⁠deficits, its designation as a U.S. critical ​mineral, and robust industrial demand.

Spot platinum ⁠rose 5.3% to $2,338.20 per ounce, having earlier hit a record high of $2,448.25, while palladium climbed 7.5% to $1,809.93, following a three-year ‍high in the previous session.

All precious metals are headed for weekly gains, with platinum recording its strongest weekly rise on ‌record.

Both platinum and palladium, which are key components in automotive catalytic converters, have surged on tight supply, tariff uncertainty, and rotation from gold investment demand, with platinum up roughly 170% and ⁠palladium more ​than 90% year-to-date.

"Platinum and palladium’s markets ‍are much smaller than the gold market, and if you have few investors seeing those metals as cheap, it doesn’t need much to trigger large ‍moves," said Staunovo, adding that the European Commission’s plan to ease the 2035 ban on combustion engines has further lifted prices.