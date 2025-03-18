WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gold | 3 | 200 | anz | tariffs | trump

ANZ Raises 6-Month Gold Forecast to $3,200

ANZ Raises 6-Month Gold Forecast to $3,200
(Dreasmtime)

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 06:30 AM EDT

ANZ raised its zero to 3-month gold price forecast to $3,100 per ounce and 6-month forecast to $3,200 per ounce, according to a research note Tuesday.

Gold prices surpassed the significant $3,000 mark on Tuesday for the second time, setting a new high, as investors sought cover from economic concerns fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

For gold "we maintain our bullish view, amid strong tailwinds from escalating geopolitical and trade tensions, easing monetary policy, and strong central bank buying," the bank said.

Traditionally viewed as a safe asset against geopolitical instability, gold has gained over 14% so far this year. Bullion has hit a record high 14 times.

"As for the gold market, fear of import tariffs has tightened liquidity in the London spot market, as supply flows to the U.S. This has triggered arbitrage trades, with a widening spread between Comex futures and London spot," ANZ said.

"We see this supply dislocation taking some time to normalize and keeping silver prices volatile."

However, industrial demand is likely to be resilient despite tariff-related headwinds, analysts at the bank said in the research note, adding that investment demand will be crucial for raising silver’s price.

The bank noted that in the short term silver will trade within the $34-$36 per ounce range. Spot silver gained 0.1% to $33.89 an ounce as of 0422 GMT.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
ANZ raised its zero to 3-month gold price forecast to $3,100 per ounce and 6-month forecast to $3,200 per ounce, according to a research note Tuesday.
gold, 3, 200, anz, tariffs, trump
237
2025-30-18
Tuesday, 18 March 2025 06:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved