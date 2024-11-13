WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: gm | recall

GM to Recall 461,000 Vehicles Over Transmission Issues

GM to Recall 461,000 Vehicles Over Transmission Issues
A 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Custom truck at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 15, 2024. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Wednesday, 13 November 2024 07:30 AM EST

General Motors will recall 461,839 vehicles over an issue with transmission, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday.

The recall involves some models of 2020-2022 Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, 2021 Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon, among others.

The transmission control valve on the impacted vehicles may fail causing the rear wheels to lock up, the NHTSA said, which would increase the risk of a crash.

To fix the issue, dealers will install a new transmission control module software free of charge and GM will provide a special coverage program for repairing transmissions identified as containing a defective control valve.

GM also asked its dealers to immediately stop the delivery of the affected vehicles.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
General Motors will recall 461,839 vehicles over an issue with transmission, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday.
gm, recall
116
2024-30-13
Wednesday, 13 November 2024 07:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved