GM to Recall 62K Silverado Trucks Over Fire Risk

GM is recalling 62,468 vehicles over the risk that a fault in the brake pressure sensor assembly may allow fluid to leak, increasing chances of an electrical short, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Thursday.

An electrical short can generate excessive heat and could result in a fire, risking injury, NHTSA said. It added that an underhood fire may occur even when the vehicle is switched off or possibly unattended.

The defect was caused by the use of an unauthorized chemical by the supplier of the brake assembly that caused a part to degrade over time, the agency said.

The recall covers certain 2019-2024 Chevrolet Silverado vehicles. About 1% of the recalled vehicles are expected to have the defect.