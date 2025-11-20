WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: global | technology | stocks | nvidia | ai

Global Tech Shares Surge as Nvidia's AI Boom Powers Market Rally

Global Tech Shares Surge as Nvidia's AI Boom Powers Market Rally
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 19, 2025. (Photo courtesy of NYSE)

Thursday, 20 November 2025 06:13 AM EST

Global technology shares rallied Thursday after Nvidia's blow-out quarterly results signaled that demand for artificial intelligence hardware remains strong even as analysts caution the boom may be outpacing fundamentals.

Urgent: Nvidia’s CEO Just Gave a Shocking Prediction About Trump’s AI Plan... Read Here

The chip bellwether's stellar results tempered some concerns over a potential AI bubble, although questions lingered around the sustainability of the massive spending boom not paying off as anticipated.
__________

"Nvidia's across-the-board beat shows the AI boom is far from over."
— Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at Technalysis Research
__________

Nvidia is on track to add about $243 billion to its market cap, which is more than entire valuation of companies such as PepsiCo, and Goldman Sachs, if gains hold, with shares up 5% at $196.53 in premarket trading.

Bullish spirit lifted many tech stocks around the world, with shares of U.S. chipmakers Advanced Micro Devices and Intel rising about 5% and 2% respectively, while Arm Holdings, Micron Technology and Broadcom gained between 1% and 3%.

The European tech index climbed 1.2%, with ASML gaining 2.1%.

Across Asia, Taiwan's TSMC jumped 4.3%, SK Hynix gained over 1.6% and Japan's Nikkei reclaimed the 50,000 mark as chip suppliers and AI-linked stocks surged.

Chief Executive Jensen Huang dismissed bubble concerns, calling demand "incredible" and noting bookings extend into 2026. "We see something very different from a fleeting hype cycle," he said, pointing to Nvidia’s deep integration across cloud, enterprise, and edge computing.

"Amid a swell of concern heading into this print, Nvidia delivered not just solid results and guidance, but a beat-and-raise that was even stronger than most had expected," J.P.Morgan analysts said.

"In our view, a testament to strong execution across Nvidia's vast and complex supply chain."

The AI market bellwether is up about 39% so far this year. Post-earnings optimism has reversed its November losses, pushing Nvidia shares nearly 2% higher for the month after a surge of more than 1190% over the past three years.

Nvidia also became the first-ever chipmaker to cross the $5 trillion market cap mark, cementing its status as the face of the AI revolution.

"AI exposure is essential for long-term wealth building," said Mark Haefele, CIO at UBS Global Wealth Management. "Investors should diversify across the AI value chain—from enabling technologies to intelligence and application layers."

Nvidia's forward price-to-earnings ratio stands at 28.44, below AMD's 35.70 and far lower than Intel's 62.38.

The results marked Nvidia's first acceleration in seven quarters, powered by surging data-center sales. Revenue guidance topped estimates and margins are expected to hold in the mid-70% range through fiscal year 2027.

Special: Now Is the Time to Get in on These AI Stocks, Don't Wait... Free Stock Pick Report HERE

Analysts hailed the beat-and-raise as proof the AI boom is intact, though some warned of risks tied to Nvidia customer's capex and financing.

"Nvidia's across-the-board beat shows the AI boom is far from over," said Bob O'Donnell, chief analyst at Technalysis Research. "Demand still outstrips supply, with hyperscalers and server makers buying aggressively."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Global technology shares rallied Thursday after Nvidia's blow-out quarterly results signaled that demand for artificial intelligence hardware remains strong even as analysts caution the boom may be outpacing fundamentals.
global, technology, stocks, nvidia, ai
504
2025-13-20
Thursday, 20 November 2025 06:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved