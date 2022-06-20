Norris of 'Breaking Bad' Chides Those Complaining About Gas

Actor Dean Norris, who plays drug enforcement agent Hank Schrader in the hit AMC series “Breaking Bad,” doesn’t want to hear your complaints about high gas prices.



Norris went viral last Wednesday when he tweeted to his 742,000 followers that high gas prices are connected to capitalism, and those complaining should essentially shut up, The New York Post reports.

“You’re not getting robbed at the pump. You’re paying fair market price for a commodity. If you love Capitalism so much then [expletive], Norris tweeted.

Norris’ views sparked heated debate and mixed reactions online, with one agreeing by sharing a photo saying “Either capitalism ceases to exist or humanity ceases to exist,” to others disagreeing by pointing out that with Norris’ comments, he has a net worth of roughly $5 million.



‘Get a Prius’

Norris’ views, what may be perceived as a lack of empathy particularly for the growing share of Americans struggling to afford gas, seem to be echoed by fellow actor Mark Curry. The “Hanging with Mr. Cooper” star told TMZ in Los Angeles, “Don’t look at gas prices, what difference is it going to make? Get a Prius.”

When Curry was asked about Americans who are not as wealthy as he is, the actor prescribed a solution of, “Go less places. You can ride a bike to the grocery store if it’s that bad.”

Norris and Curry’s sentiment has been echoed by average Americans as well, with Ron from Redondo Beach, California, a state where gas prices are over $5 a gallon, opining in a letter to the editor to the Los Angeles Times, “Yeah, I know it hurts to pay more for gasoline. If you really want to help the people of Ukraine, stop complaining about gas prices.”

The reasons for gas hitting record highs—costing an average of $4.90 as of Monday June 20th nationwide and $6.39 in the state of California—have been theorized by the political left and the right. Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has blamed oil companies for price gouging, joined by President Biden, while conservatives blame President Biden for killing the Keystone pipeline and curtailing drilling by oil companies.

The reality is more complex, experts say. With energy producers cutting back output, falling demand during the lockdowns, and snarled supply chains in the aftermath of COVID, fuel prices were markedly rising even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added to an already volatile market, sending U.S. oil to over $130 per barrel, the highest level since 2008, CNBC reports.



Oil a Global Currency

American Automobile Association (AAA) spokesman Robert Sinclair says Russia’s war on Ukraine is a key driver of rising gas prices. “Without a doubt, it’s crude oil, and crude oil is a globally priced commodity. Russia was, and is, a major producer, so you take 10% off the market, and suddenly everybody is scrambling,” Sinclair says.

Gas prices continue to stay high with little relief in sight. On June 15th, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said that high gas prices are “unsustainable,” but then added “unfortunately, there’s no quick fix” to the problem, Fortune Magazine reports.



“This is going to be a tough summer because driving season just started,” the U.S. energy secretary concedes.