US Gas Prices Climb to $3.58 per Gallon

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline climbed to $3.58 Wednesday, according to the latest AAA Fuel Gauge Report, as global oil markets react to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Prices have risen sharply since February 28, when the current conflict involving Iran erupted and the national average was about $2.95 per gallon.

U.S. drivers are now paying roughly 60 cents more per gallon in less than two weeks.

The jump reflects concerns about potential disruptions to oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint. Even modest interruptions can push crude oil prices higher, quickly translating into higher costs at the pump.

Wide Gap Between States

Prices vary dramatically depending on where Americans live. The most expensive is California, where gas is averaging about $5.29 per gallon. The cheapest is Kansas, at roughly $2.96 per gallon.

Differences stem from state fuel taxes, environmental regulations, and access to refineries and pipelines.

Diesel — critical for trucking, agriculture, and freight — has climbed even faster. The national average diesel price is about $4.78 per gallon.

Because diesel powers much of the nation’s shipping network, rising diesel prices often ripple through the broader economy, pushing up the cost of transporting food, consumer goods, and raw materials.

Still Below Biden-Era Peak

Despite the recent spike, gasoline prices remain well below the record levels seen during the inflation surge under the Biden administration.

The United States hit its highest inflation rate in 40 years — 9.1% — in June 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Around that same time, the national average price for gasoline peaked at roughly $5.02 per gallon, the highest ever recorded by AAA.

That surge followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which triggered global sanctions and disruptions in energy markets — sending oil and fuel prices sharply higher.

Energy analysts say the current price spike shows how quickly geopolitical shocks can move fuel markets.

For now, today’s prices remain far below the $5-per-gallon highs of 2022, but with tensions in the Middle East escalating, drivers could face further increases if global oil supplies tighten in the weeks ahead.