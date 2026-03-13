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Tags: gas | 3.63 | dollars | national | average | oil | iran

$3.63 Gas Squeezes US Drivers

$3.63 Gas Squeezes US Drivers
High gas prices are listed at Chevron gas station in Los Angeles on March 9, 2026, as gasoline prices surge amid the ongoing war with Iran. (Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 13 March 2026 11:39 AM EDT

American drivers are starting to feel the pinch again at the pump as gasoline prices climb to an average of $3.63 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA.

The national average has jumped sharply in recent days after crude oil prices surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022, raising fears of tighter global supplies and sending fuel costs higher across the United States.

For households already facing elevated living costs, even modest increases at the pump can quickly add up.

Energy analysts say gasoline prices have risen roughly 40 to 50 cents in about a week, one of the fastest increases in months. If oil prices remain elevated, they warn the national average could climb further as the spring driving season approaches.

The timing is significant. Gasoline prices typically rise in the spring as refineries switch to more expensive summer fuel blends and travel increases.

Higher fuel prices can ripple through household budgets, affecting not only commuting costs but also the price of goods and services that depend on transportation.

For many Americans, gasoline is one of the most visible barometers of inflation because it is purchased frequently and posted prominently on roadside signs.

The surge since the start of the war in Iran on Feb. 28 also carries broader economic implications. Rising energy costs can feed into inflation and complicate the Federal Reserve’s efforts to bring price pressures under control.

Consumers in car-dependent areas are especially vulnerable to higher prices, as many have little choice but to drive to work, school and daily errands.

Analysts say the path of gas prices will largely depend on how long the geopolitical tensions last and whether oil markets remain tight.

For now, drivers are bracing for the possibility that the recent spike could mark the start of another stretch of expensive fill-ups.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


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American drivers are starting to feel the pinch again at the pump as gasoline prices climb to an average of $3.63 a gallon nationwide, according to AAA.
gas, 3.63, dollars, national, average, oil, iran, middle east
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2026-39-13
Friday, 13 March 2026 11:39 AM
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