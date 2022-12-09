×
FTX Founder to Testify Before Congress

(AP)

Friday, 09 December 2022 08:38 AM EST

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried is willing to testify before the U.S. House Committee on Dec. 13, the cryptocurrency exchange's founder said in a tweet Friday, as regulators investigate his role in the wake of its collapse.

A day earlier, House Financial Services Committee Chairwoman Maxine Waters told Reuters she is prepared to subpoena Bankman-Fried if he does not agree to appear before the panel next week.

"I still do not have access to much of my data -- professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won't be as helpful as I'd like," Bankman-Fried said Friday.

"But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th," he added.

It was not clear if he plans to be at the hearing in person or through a video feed.

FTX filed for bankruptcy last month after a liquidity crisis, an implosion that has rippled across the industry and prompted investigations by regulators in several countries.

Prosecutors and regulators have not charged Bankman-Fried with any crime.

In recent weeks, U.S. authorities have sought information from investors and potential investors in FTX, two sources with knowledge of the requests told Reuters.

Federal prosecutors in New York are asking for details on any communications such companies have had with the crypto firm and its executives, including Bankman-Fried.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


