WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ftc | microsoft | antitrust | probe

FTC Presses Ahead on Microsoft Antitrust Probe

FTC Presses Ahead on Microsoft Antitrust Probe
(AP)

Wednesday, 12 March 2025 03:58 PM EDT

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is moving ahead with a broad antitrust probe of Microsoft Corp. that was opened in the waning days of the Biden Administration, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

FTC staff in recent weeks have continued to work on the investigation, meeting with companies and other groups to gather information, the report said.

Reuters reported in November that FTC is examining allegations that Microsoft is potentially abusing its market power in productivity software by imposing punitive licensing terms to prevent customers from moving their data from its Azure cloud service to other competitive platforms.

Microsoft and the FTC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is moving ahead with a broad antitrust probe of Microsoft Corp. that was opened in the waning days of the Biden Administration, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.
ftc, microsoft, antitrust, probe
116
2025-58-12
Wednesday, 12 March 2025 03:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved