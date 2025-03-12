FTC Presses Ahead on Microsoft Antitrust Probe

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is moving ahead with a broad antitrust probe of Microsoft Corp. that was opened in the waning days of the Biden Administration, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

FTC staff in recent weeks have continued to work on the investigation, meeting with companies and other groups to gather information, the report said.

Reuters reported in November that FTC is examining allegations that Microsoft is potentially abusing its market power in productivity software by imposing punitive licensing terms to prevent customers from moving their data from its Azure cloud service to other competitive platforms.

Microsoft and the FTC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.