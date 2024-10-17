WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ftc | deere | equipment | repair

FTC Probes Deere for Customers' 'Right to Repair' Equipment

FTC Probes Deere for Customers' 'Right to Repair' Equipment
Ken Haas, a third-generation farmer, drives a Deere tractor on his farm, August 11, 2024 in Elizabeth, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Thursday, 17 October 2024 03:15 PM EDT

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing farm equipment maker Deere over the company's repair policies, according to a filing made public Thursday.

The agency is investigating whether Deere engaged in anticompetitive or unfair practices, the filing with the FTC showed.

The investigation, authorized on Sept. 2, 2021, focuses on repair restrictions manufacturers place on hardware or software, often referred to by regulators as impeding customers' "right to repair" the goods they purchase.

The probe was made public through a filing by data analytics company Hargrove & Associates Inc, which sought to quash an FTC subpoena.

A spokesperson for the FTC declined to comment, and a representative for Deere did not immediately respond.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing farm equipment maker Deere over the company's repair policies, according to a filing made public Thursday.
ftc, deere, equipment, repair
113
2024-15-17
Thursday, 17 October 2024 03:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved