The Collateral Damage of a Misguided FTC

As the President and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), I find the recent remarks made by Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan profoundly troubling. Her characterization of the FTC's lawsuits against big tech as a priority poses significant harm and is a direct assault on American and Hispanic entrepreneurship.

The backbone of our economy is built on the innovative and resilient spirit of small businesses. In particular, Hispanic entrepreneurs have been crucial in driving economic growth, creating jobs, and fostering community development.

When FTC Chair Lina Khan labels big tech companies as "mob bosses" and frames her actions as protective measures, she is fundamentally missing the point. Adding to insult to injury, Khan’s comments described smaller businesses as “henchmen at the bottom.” This unfairly stigmatizes hard working entrepreneurs, undermines their contributions, and shifts the focus away from addressing the larger, systemic issues that truly need attention.

It is crucial to understand that large corporations, particularly in the tech sector, play a significant role in fostering the growth of small businesses. The ecosystem of innovation, support, and collaboration that these big tech companies create is indispensable. They provide essential tools, platforms, and services that entrepreneurs rely on to scale and compete in a global market. Khan’s approach threatens to dismantle this vital support system, ultimately hindering the entrepreneurial spirit she claims to champion.

To illustrate the harm in Khan’s strategy, consider the recent proposed rule changes to the Hart–Scott–Rodino Act (HSR). Changes were proposed by her FTC without adequate consideration of their impact on small businesses, as required by law. The FTC’s failure to assess the disproportionate burden these rules impose reveals a troubling disconnect between regulatory intentions and economic realities.

Furthermore, data released by the FTC and DOJ show that of the 3,000 merger filings received every year, approximately 25% of these filings are from small businesses that would be negatively impacted by Khan’s changes to the HSR. These companies, many of which are owned by Hispanic entrepreneurs, stand to suffer the most from any new, onerous regulations. By placing additional regulatory hurdles in their path, the FTC is not protecting them—it is stifling their growth and innovation.

In light of these concerns, I urge the FTC to reconsider its stance. It is imperative that the Commission acknowledges the disproportionate impact its actions have on entrepreneurs striving to achieve the American dream through business. Its mission should be to foster a competitive and fair marketplace, not to impose regulations that inadvertently harm those it’s intended to protect. Under Khan’s leadership she has weaponized the Commission, empowering them as agents who punish success.

Main Street is a driving force in our economy, and its vitality is integral to the prosperity of our nation. By reevaluating its approach and ensuring that the needs of small businesses are at the forefront of its regulatory agenda, the FTC can better support the entrepreneurial spirit that fuels American innovation and growth.



I stand ready, along with the USHBC—the leading advocate for America’s 4.5 million Hispanic-owned firms that collectively contribute over $850 billion to the U.S. economy—to work with the FTC and other stakeholders to create a regulatory framework that truly supports all entrepreneurs, ensuring that the American dream remains within reach for everyone.

_______________