Tags: freedom convoy | ambassador bridge | blockade | canada | michigan | whitmer

Michigan Governor Urges Canada to Reopen Key Bridge, Resolve Blockade

Michigan Governor Urges Canada to Reopen Key Bridge, Resolve Blockade
The Ambassador bridge to Canada is closed as a results of an anti-vaccine mandate  (Emily Elconin/Getty Images)

Thursday, 10 February 2022 10:49 AM

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on Canada Thursday to reopen a key bridge to traffic that has been snarled by large protests by truckers.

Whitmer urged Canada to take steps to restore traffic on the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit and Windsor that is crucial to the flow of auto parts and other goods.

"It is imperative that Canadian local, provincial, and national governments de-escalate this economic blockade. They must take all necessary and appropriate steps to immediately and safely reopen traffic," Whitmer said, noting the protests are already affecting Michigan auto production.

