Ford's US Sales Rise on Demand for Pickup Trucks

A 2025 Ford Maverick pickup truck at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh, Feb. 14, 2025. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Monday, 03 November 2025 11:05 AM EST

Ford Monday reported a 1.6% rise in U.S. sales in October, as a rise in demand for pickup trucks offset falling electric vehicle volumes.

U.S. President Donald Trump's tax and spending bill ended the $7,500 tax credits for new EV purchases last month, leading to a temporary surge in sales during the third quarter.

Industry experts had predicted a subsequent drop in EVs sales later this year. Sales of Ford's EVs, such as the Mustang Mach-E and the F-150 Lightning, slipped nearly 25% to 4,709 vehicles in October from a year ago.

But pickup truck sales rose nearly 5% to 105,771 units, helped by demand for Ranger and Maverick models.

Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have rolled back their ambitious plans for EVs in the U.S., pivoting to their gasoline-powered models.

Ford's overall sales in the month rose to 175,584 units, up from 172,756 units a year ago.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Monday, 03 November 2025 11:05 AM
