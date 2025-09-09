WATCH TV LIVE

Ford to Recall 1.5M Vehicles for Faulty Rearview Camera

A Ford Expedition 4x4 on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. (Gene J. Puskar/AP/2019 file)

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 07:46 AM EDT

Ford is recalling about 1.5 million vehicles in the United States due to a rear-view camera issue causing inverted, distorted, or blank image, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.

The recall affects select vehicles from model years 2015 to 2019 of Lincoln MKC, Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, Expedition, Edge, Transit, Transit Connect, Econoline and Ranger, NHTSA said.

Ford dealers will inspect and replace vehicle cameras at no cost to owners, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

Canadian auto parts supplier Magna International is recalling more than 250,000 rearview cameras fitted in select Ford and Stellantis vehicles, the agency said in a separate notice.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


