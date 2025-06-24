WATCH TV LIVE

Ford Recalls 133K Lincoln Aviators for Detaching Parts

Ford 2025 Lincoln Aviator (Photo courtesy of Ford)

Tuesday, 24 June 2025 12:30 PM EDT

Ford is recalling 132,914 Aviator SUVs in the United States because parts, including rear door window bars, may detach due to insufficient adhesive retention, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday.

These detaching parts could pose a hazard to other road users and increase the risk of crashes, according to the NHTSA report.

The recall covers Lincoln Aviator models between 2020 and 2025. The report estimates that about 3.2% of the recalled vehicles may have the defect.

Dealers will repair or replace the parts free of charge.

