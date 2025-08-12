WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ford | recall | f-150 | axle | bolt

Ford Recalls 103K Vehicles Over Damaged Axle Bolts

Ford Recalls 103K Vehicles Over Damaged Axle Bolts
The Ford F-150 Tremor at the 2025 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center on April 16, 2025 in New York. (AP)

Tuesday, 12 August 2025 06:43 AM EDT

Ford is recalling more than 103,000 F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. over axle bolts that may break and result in vehicle rollaways or a loss of drive power, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.

A broken axle bolt can damage axle hub splines — components that transfer power from the axle to the wheels and help them rotate.

Damaged splines can cause vehicles to roll away when in park without the parking brake engaged or result in a loss of drive power, increasing the risk of a crash, the U.S. auto safety authority said.

The report said that if the rear axle bolt becomes loose, customers may report a clicking noise. If the bolt breaks, they may hear a rattling noise.

As a remedy, dealers will replace the rear axle shaft assemblies, free of charge.

The recall affects Ford's F-150 models between 2023 and 2025. NHTSA estimates about 1% of the vehicles have the defect.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Ford is recalling more than 103,000 F-150 pickup trucks in the U.S. over axle bolts that may break and result in vehicle rollaways or a loss of drive power, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday.
ford, recall, f-150, axle, bolt
158
2025-43-12
Tuesday, 12 August 2025 06:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved