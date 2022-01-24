×
Ford to Cut Orders for Hybrid Pickup Maverick: WSJ

Ford Maverick
A new Ford Maverick truck is introduced at the Chicago Auto Show on July 14, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The show was the first major auto show to be held in the United States since the start of the pandemic. (Getty Images)

Monday, 24 January 2022 10:00 AM

Ford Motor Co. is cutting off customer orders for the Maverick, a hybrid affordable pickup that the automaker had rolled out in June last year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Ford told its dealers in a memo that it is suspending customer orders for the Maverick pickup truck because it is already straining to fill a backlog, the WSJ reported.

The company will resume taking orders for the 2023 Maverick in the summer, the report said.

Ford did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Maverick compact pickup truck was launched with a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain as standard equipment, a technology choice aimed at keeping the vehicle's starting price below $20,000.

The worldwide shortage of computer chips has left car manufacturers unable to complete assembly of some new vehicles. Suppy-chain and production disruptions have left auto dealers with reduced inventory levels.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


