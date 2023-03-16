×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: first republic bank bailout | jamie dimon | janet yellen

Yellen, Dimon Discussed First Republic Plan Tuesday

Yellen, Dimon Discussed First Republic Plan Tuesday
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon (AP)

Thursday, 16 March 2023 05:10 PM EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon first discussed using deposits from large banks to support First Republic Bank Tuesday, and drummed up participation by other banks over the past two days, sources familiar with the rescue effort said on Thursday.

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser also played a key role in reaching out to other banks, the sources said.

Citigroup, JP Morgan and nine other banks on Thursday deposited a total of $30 billion in First Republic, offering the struggling bank a lifeline that did not involve taxpayer money, a bailout or equity stakes, one of the sources said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon first discussed using deposits from large banks to support First Republic Bank Tuesday, and drummed up participation by other banks over the past two days, sources familiar with the rescue effort said.
first republic bank bailout, jamie dimon, janet yellen
103
2023-10-16
Thursday, 16 March 2023 05:10 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved