Yellen, Dimon Discussed First Republic Plan Tuesday

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon first discussed using deposits from large banks to support First Republic Bank Tuesday, and drummed up participation by other banks over the past two days, sources familiar with the rescue effort said on Thursday.

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser also played a key role in reaching out to other banks, the sources said.

Citigroup, JP Morgan and nine other banks on Thursday deposited a total of $30 billion in First Republic, offering the struggling bank a lifeline that did not involve taxpayer money, a bailout or equity stakes, one of the sources said.