Megacap Tech Drags Nasdaq Down 489 Points

Stocks sagged worldwide Wednesday as earnings from Tesla and European luxury brands disappointed, while oil prices edged higher after trading near-six week lows as summer demand failed to surge.

The U.S. dollar edged lower, with traders watching out for an inflation reading on Friday and a Federal Reserve meeting next week, while the yen climbed to a seven-week high ahead of a central bank meeting next week.

'EARNINGS ALL OVER THE MAP'

"I think the big story is clearly the earnings front and you've kind of seen reports all over the map, with Tesla probably the disappointing one," said Garrett Melson, portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions in Boston.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.1%, while Japan's Nikkei fell 1%.

On Wall Street, all three main indexes were trading lower, led by losses in consumer discretionary, communication services and technology stocks.

Tesla's shares slumped nearly 12% after it reported its lowest profit margin in five years amid waning demand for electric vehicles. Other so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks including, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft, were all down between 1.9% and 4.5%.

As of 11:59 a.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 336.89 points, 0.84%, to 40,021.20; the S&P 500 lost 1.68% to 5,462.39; and the Nasdaq Composite lost 2.72%, or 488.98 points, to 17,508.41.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.54% to 512.84 points. The world's biggest luxury group LVMH had reported slower sales growth as Chinese shoppers rein in their spending.

"It's the curse of high expectations, that's what the market was coming into earnings season with, especially for the tech companies that have been the darlings of the market," said James St. Aubin, chief investment officer at Sierra Mutual Funds in Santa Monica, California.

RATE CUT EXPECTATIONS

Subdued stock trading globally was symptomatic of markets looking for direction, with traders digesting a range of themes including the U.S. election, expectations of rate cuts and weak corporate earnings reports.

Oil prices snapped three straight losing sessions on Wednesday thanks to falling U.S. crude inventories and growing supply risks from wildfires in Canada, but still sat near month-and-a-half lows amid lackluster demand.

Brent crude futures for September rose 0.41% to $81.33 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for September increased 0.56% to $77.89 per barrel.

U.S. GDP data on Thursday and personal consumption expenditure data - the Fed's favored measure of inflation - on Friday could help investors calibrate their expectations of when interest rates might be cut.

Markets are pricing in 62 basis points of easing this year, with a cut in September priced in at 95%, the CME FedWatch tool showed. The benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was lower for a second straight session. The yield fell 1.4 basis points to 4.225%.

"The rotation is in full force. Magnificent 7 earnings growth are decelerating, while un-magnificent 493 growth are accelerating," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York, in a statement. "Fed cut will add fuel to this new trend for cyclicals, small caps and dividend stocks picking up the mantle," he said.



GOLD

Gold prices rose as the dollar slipped. Spot gold added 0.7% to $2,426.00 an ounce. U.S. gold futures gained 0.68% to $2,421.00 an ounce

The Japanese yen was 1.46% firmer against the greenback at 153.35 per dollar. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 1.54% to $66,854.94. Ethereum declined 1.23% to $3,440.30.

($1 = 155.3600 yen)