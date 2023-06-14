×
Tags: financial markets | federal reserve | interest rates

US Stocks Drop After Fed Signals More Hikes to Come

New York Stock Exchange (AP)

Wednesday, 14 June 2023 02:27 PM EDT

Wall Street stocks fell Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept U.S. interest rates unchanged but signaled in new economic projections that borrowing costs will likely rise by another half of a percentage point by the end of this year.

The S&P 500 reversed early gains to trade lower after the U.S. central bank reacted to a stronger-than-expected economy and a slower decline in inflation.

The new projections added a hawkish tilt to Wednesday's interest rate decision, showing policymakers at the median see the benchmark overnight interest rate rising from the current 5.00%-5.25% range to a 5.50%-5.75% range by the end of the year.

"The market was pretty overbought" ahead of the Fed meeting, said Michael James, Managing Director of Equity Trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles, "and any sign of hawkish commentary was going be negative. We received it and that's the initial knee jerk reaction."

Earlier on Wednesday, a bigger-than-expected drop in U.S. producer prices in May due to a decline in the costs of energy goods and food signaled that inflation was cooling. Data a day earlier showed consumer prices moderated last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.18% at 33,808.66 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.68% to 4,339.39.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.83% to 13,460.86.

U.S. stocks have rallied in recent weeks, lifting the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq to 14-month highs following signs of economic resilience, a better-than-expected earnings season and bets that interest rates are near their peak.

While megacap technology stocks have driven much of the gains this year, economically sensitive small-cap shares as well as material and banking sectors have joined the rally recently.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

