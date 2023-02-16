×
Tags: fidelity hiring | retirement savings | investing

Fidelity to Expand Workforce by 4,000

A Fidelity branch in Boston (AP)

Thursday, 16 February 2023 01:55 PM EST

Fidelity Investments is planning to increase its headcount by 4,000 in the first half of this year, a spokesperson for the asset manager said in an emailed statement Thursday.

The hiring plans, which were first reported by Bloomberg News, are in stark contrast to most other financial firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley that have cut jobs to prepare for a potential recession.

Fidelity's announcement follows a strong year for hiring at the Boston, Massachusetts-based company, after the addition of 17,000 associates brought its headcount to 68,000.

In its annual report published on Wednesday, the company posted a record-high 2022 revenue of $25.2 billion, up 5% from the year before. Operating income of $8 billion was 1% lower than 2021.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


