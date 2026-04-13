FedEx CFO John Dietrich to Step Down

FedEx said on Monday Chief Financial Officer John Dietrich would step down, effective June 1, after the parcel firm completes the spinoff ‌of FedEx Freight into a publicly ​traded company.

The company said Claude Russ, finance enterprise vice president, will ⁠serve as interim CFO as its ​board searches for Dietrich's successor. Dietrich will remain until ⁠July 31.

FedEx announced the spinoff of its freight trucking division in December 2024, as it restructures ‌operations to focus on its core ​delivery business. The ‌divestiture is expected to be completed by June 2026.

FedEx ‌on Monday also reaffirmed its adjusted profit forecast for the fiscal year ending May ⁠31 of between $19.30 and $20.10 ‌per share.

FedEx ⁠Freight, the largest provider of less-than-truckload (LTL) services in ⁠the ⁠U.S., sees average revenue growing in the range of 4% ‌to 6% in the medium term.

FedEx last month reported third-quarter results above analysts' expectations, driven ‌by ​strength in its ‌higher-margin, time-sensitive Express segment, where increased volume and stronger pricing helped deliver the ​most profitable peak season in its history.