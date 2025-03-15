WATCH TV LIVE

States Look to Hire Axed Federal Workers

By    |   Saturday, 15 March 2025 06:50 PM EDT

As the Trump administration was booting out federal employees, Democrat states were "leading the charge" to hire them, The New York Times reported.

Since the Department of Government Efficiency started cutting federal jobs, there's been an overtly political effort in states such as Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Hawaii, Maryland, New Mexico, and New York to hire former federal employees for local government jobs, the Times reported.

"If the Trump administration turned you away, Minnesota wants you," said Gov. Tim Walz — one of several governors in Democrat states pledging to rehire federal workers.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul launched an ad campaign to rehire the federal workers.

"We won't denigrate you. We will treat you with dignity and respect that you deserve, because in New York we know it's not the demagogues and the technocrats who make America great. It's public servants," she said.

But of the 2.3 million civilian federal workers employed on Jan. 20, the day President Donald Trump took office, it's unclear at this time how many have been fired and how many are seeking new roles at the state level, according to William H. Frey, a demographer at the Brookings Institution.

Not every state is looking to hire fired federal workers due to politics, according to the Times.

"We have a lot of federal workers in the commonwealth," said Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican. "And I want to make sure they know we care about them and we value them and we want them to find that next chapter, should they experience job dislocation here in Virginia."

