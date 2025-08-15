WATCH TV LIVE

2/3 of Americans Want Fed's Help With Mortgages

Federal Reserve Bank of the United States, Washington, D.C. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

By    |   Friday, 15 August 2025 07:25 AM EDT

Nearly seven out of 10 Americans, 68%, would like the Federal Reserve to be more transparent, a poll by Merlin Strategy found. This jumps to 71% of Republicans and ticks down to 64% of Democrats.

Forty-three percent say the Fed has not done enough to help them with the rising cost of living, although 23% say it has done enough. Among Republicans, 47% say the Fed has not adequately helped them grapple with inflation.

Forty-three percent believe lower interest rates would meaningfully improve their rent, mortgage or credit card payments, and 71% say lower interest rates would at least have a small impact on these costs.

Two-thirds of Americans say the cost of mortgage is too high.

Merlin Strategy conducted the poll among 2,000 adults on August 11 and August 12.

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

