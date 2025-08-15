2/3 of Americans Want Fed's Help With Mortgages

Nearly seven out of 10 Americans, 68%, would like the Federal Reserve to be more transparent, a poll by Merlin Strategy found. This jumps to 71% of Republicans and ticks down to 64% of Democrats.

Forty-three percent say the Fed has not done enough to help them with the rising cost of living, although 23% say it has done enough. Among Republicans, 47% say the Fed has not adequately helped them grapple with inflation.

Forty-three percent believe lower interest rates would meaningfully improve their rent, mortgage or credit card payments, and 71% say lower interest rates would at least have a small impact on these costs.

Two-thirds of Americans say the cost of mortgage is too high.

Merlin Strategy conducted the poll among 2,000 adults on August 11 and August 12.