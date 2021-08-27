×
Tags: Financial Markets | Money | Federal Reserve | tapering | interest rates

Fed's Waller Calls again for Quick, Early Bond-Buying Taper

Federal Reserve Board of Governors logo
If a reports report due next Friday, September 3 shows that 850,000 or more jobs have been added to a strengthening economy, the Federal Reserve may start its tapering program. (AP)

Friday, 27 August 2021 04:15 PM

The U.S. central bank would be in a position to start reducing its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases if a report due out next Friday shows that employers added at least 850,000 jobs during August, Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday.

"If we were to hit that I would say we're ready to go early this fall," Waller told Yahoo Finance in an interview, adding that he does not expect the surge in the Delta variant of the coronavirus to slow progress materially. "The economy doesn't necessarily follow the virus that closely." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Friday, 27 August 2021 04:15 PM
