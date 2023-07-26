×
Tags: federal reserve | interest rates | inflation | recession | jerome powell

Fed No Longer Forecasting US Recession, Powell Says

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting, in Washington, D.C., July 26, 2023. (Graeme Sloan/AP)

Wednesday, 26 July 2023 03:35 PM EDT

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday Fed staff are no longer forecasting a U.S. recession, and "we do have a shot" for inflation to return to target without high levels of job losses.

Powell told a news conference after the Fed's latest interest-rate hike that there was "a lot left to go to" see such a soft landing.

"So the staff now has a noticeable slowdown in growth starting later this year in the forecast, but given the resilience of the economy recently, they are no longer forecasting a recession," he said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


