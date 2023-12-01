×
Tags: federal reserve | interest rates | cuts | investors | traders

Traders Bet Fed Rate Cuts Will Start in March

A trader on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Friday, 01 December 2023 01:42 PM EST

Financial markets added to bets Friday of a March start to Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts and a Fed policy rate of under 4% by the end of next year, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said rate hikes were achieving what was hoped and that risks between over- and under-tightening policy were more balanced.

Futures contracts on the Fed's policy rate are pricing in about a 66% chance of a first interest-rate cut at the Fed's March meeting, with the benchmark rate seen at the upper end of the 3.75%-4.0% range by December 2024.

The Fed has pegged the policy rate in a 5.25%-5.50% range since July, and is expected to keep it there at its meetings this month and next.

StreetTalk
