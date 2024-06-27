Federal Reserve Survey: 1/3 of Americans Fear Making Ends Meet

Making ends meet is a concern for one-third of U.S. consumers, even those making $100,000 or more a year, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia. This is up from 28.7% a year ago.

Among those able to pay their bills in full, more than a quarter worry they will be able to continue to cover their bills in the next six months, up from one-fifth a year ago. Thirty percent of those making $150,000 or more are concerned about their finances in the next six months.

Across the full sample of the 5,000 people surveyed from March 22 to April 6, half of all respondents experienced a financial disruption in the past 12 months — with a significant portion coming from a nonmedical expense. In fact, 16.7% reported an unexpected increase in housing costs.

Nearly one-quarter, 22.5%, said they couldn't pay any or some of their bills in April, up 2.7 percentage points from a year earlier. Among the more affluent, those making $150,000 or more, 6.9% were unable to cover all of their bills, just over twice as many from 3.4% a year ago.

To cope with the increased financial stress of the past year, more than two-thirds of respondents took some kind of remedial action. This includes 43.1% cutting back on discretionary spending, and 23.5% even cutting back on essentials.

Nearly one-third, 32.1%, have borrowed money as a direct result of added financial stress; this includes 18.0% borrowing from friends and family, and 14.1% taking out loans from formal lending markets.

A sizable portion of respondents, 15.8%, have paid less or skipped monthly debts, and 13.1% have taken a second job.

More than 14% of those earning $150,000 or more withdrew money from their retirement savings.

Respondents in April 2024 were less positive overall about their income prospects than they were in January 2024.