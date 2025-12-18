WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: federal express | earnings

FedEx Posts Higher 2nd Quarter Results

FedEx Posts Higher 2nd Quarter Results
(AP)

Thursday, 18 December 2025 04:42 PM EST

FedEx posted higher second-quarter ⁠profit and revenue Thursday and lifted the low end of its full-year earnings outlook, as peak-season pricing actions and cost-cutting efforts helped offset softer shipment volumes.

The Memphis-based package delivery company reported an adjusted profit of $1.14 billion, or $4.82 per share, for the second quarter ended ‍November 30, up from $990 million, or $4.05 per share, a year earlier.

Shares ‍of the company were up 1.4% to $291 in after-hours trading.

FedEx has been pursuing a multi-year cost overhaul since 2023, aiming to ⁠take billions out of its operating base by idling aircraft, shuttering sites and integrating its formerly separate Ground and Express operations. For the fiscal year ending ​in May 2026, the company is targeting an additional $1 billion in savings.

"We successfully executed our growth strategy and advanced our network transformation, while navigating a highly challenging external environment," CEO Raj Subramaniam ‍said.

U.S. manufacturing contracted for the ninth consecutive month in November, with factories facing slumping ⁠orders and higher prices for inputs as the drag from import tariffs persisted, signaling weaker volumes for FedEx, which relies heavily on business-to-business shipments linked to industrial activity.

FedEx and rival UPS are viewed as barometers of the global economy, given their broad customer base ⁠across industries and geographies.

FedEx now projects annual ​profit of $17.80 to $19.00 per share, ⁠raising the low end of its previous $17.20 to $19.00 range.

It also lifted its 2026 revenue outlook, calling for ‍5% to 6% year-over-year growth, versus its earlier forecast of 4% to 6%.

After three consecutive years of flat or ‌shrinking sales, FedEx caught Wall Street off guard with 3% year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter ended August — and it has kept that momentum going with another quarter ⁠of revenue ​growth.

Second-quarter revenue climbed to $23.5 ‍billion, from $22.0 billion in the same period last year, extending the company's recent sales rebound.

FedEx also reaffirmed its capital spending and cost-savings plans, and ‍said it remains on track to spin off FedEx Freight on June 1, 2026. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
FedEx posted higher second-quarter ⁠profit and revenue Thursday and lifted the low end of its full-year earnings outlook, as peak-season pricing actions and cost-cutting efforts helped offset softer shipment volumes.
federal express, earnings
355
2025-42-18
Thursday, 18 December 2025 04:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved