FedEx Posts Higher 2nd Quarter Results

FedEx posted higher second-quarter profit and revenue Thursday and lifted the low end of its full-year earnings outlook, as peak-season pricing actions and cost-cutting efforts helped offset softer shipment volumes.
The Memphis-based package delivery company reported an adjusted profit of $1.14 billion, or $4.82 per share, for the second quarter ended November 30, up from $990 million, or $4.05 per share, a year earlier.
Shares of the company were up 1.4% to $291 in after-hours trading.
FedEx has been pursuing a multi-year cost overhaul since 2023, aiming to take billions out of its operating base by idling aircraft, shuttering sites and integrating its formerly separate Ground and Express operations. For the fiscal year ending in May 2026, the company is targeting an additional $1 billion in savings.
"We successfully executed our growth strategy and advanced our network transformation, while navigating a highly challenging external environment," CEO Raj Subramaniam said.
U.S. manufacturing contracted for the ninth consecutive month in November, with factories facing slumping orders and higher prices for inputs as the drag from import tariffs persisted, signaling weaker volumes for FedEx, which relies heavily on business-to-business shipments linked to industrial activity.
FedEx and rival UPS are viewed as barometers of the global economy, given their broad customer base across industries and geographies.
FedEx now projects annual profit of $17.80 to $19.00 per share, raising the low end of its previous $17.20 to $19.00 range.
It also lifted its 2026 revenue outlook, calling for 5% to 6% year-over-year growth, versus its earlier forecast of 4% to 6%.
After three consecutive years of flat or shrinking sales, FedEx caught Wall Street off guard with 3% year-over-year revenue growth in the quarter ended August — and it has kept that momentum going with another quarter of revenue growth.
Second-quarter revenue climbed to $23.5 billion, from $22.0 billion in the same period last year, extending the company's recent sales rebound.
FedEx also reaffirmed its capital spending and cost-savings plans, and said it remains on track to spin off FedEx Freight on June 1, 2026. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
