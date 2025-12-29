WATCH TV LIVE

Fed Hawks and Doves: Central Bankers' Remarks

Federal Resere Bank of the United States, Washington, D.C. (Dreamstime)

Monday, 29 December 2025 04:16 PM EST

After cutting the U.S. policy rate by a quarter-of-a-percentage point in October to further support the labor market, Federal Reserve policymakers are deeply divided over what to do next, with policymakers worried that further easing could worsen inflation pitted against those who argue that job market cooling warrants another rate cut.

Here is a look at Fed officials’ recent comments, sorting them under the labels “dove” and “hawk” as shorthand for their monetary policy leanings.

A dove is more focused on risks to the labor market and may want to cut rates more quickly, while a hawk is more focused on the threat of inflation and may be more cautious about rate cuts.

