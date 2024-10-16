WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: fdic | professional | conduct | director

FDIC Names Director of Professional Conduct Office

FDIC Names Director of Professional Conduct Office
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chair Martin Gruenberg testifies during the House Financial Services Committee hearing on "Oversight of Prudential Regulators," May 15, 2024. (Tom Williams/AP)

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 02:45 PM EDT

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said Wednesday its board of directors has approved the appointment of Hansel Cordeiro as director of a new Office of Professional Conduct.

The appointment follows a scandal involving allegations of widespread sexual harassment and other misconduct at the agency which caused current Chair Martin Gruenberg to offer his resignation in May.

The FDIC created the new office in June to address and investigate complaints of sexual harassment and other misconduct and discipline those found to violate FDIC policies on harassment and retaliation, the agency said in a statement.

Cordeiro most recently served as executive director of accountability and strategic business management at the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, where he led that agency's anti-harassment program, the FDIC said.

President Joe Biden earlier this year

nominated Christy Goldsmith Romero

, a former prosecutor and current member of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, to replace Gruenberg. However her nomination has stalled in the U.S. Senate, where key Democrats are facing tough reelection battles. (Reporting by Chris Prentice Editing by Chris Reese and Nick Zieminski)

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said Wednesday its board of directors has approved the appointment of Hansel Cordeiro as director of a new Office of Professional Conduct.
fdic, professional, conduct, director
177
2024-45-16
Wednesday, 16 October 2024 02:45 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved