FDIC Sets up Office to Hear Discrimination, Sexual Harassment Claims The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation seal is shown outside its headquarters in Washington, D.C. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation board has approved the creation of two new offices to handle sexual harassment, discrimination and other interpersonal misconduct claims, the financial regulator said in a statement Friday. © 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.



StreetTalk

Friday, 21 June 2024 10:39 AM

Friday, 21 June 2024 10:39 AM