Report: FDA Lets Juul Keep E-Cigarettes on Market

Thursday, 17 July 2025 11:15 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Juul's original vaporizer and refill cartridges in tobacco and menthol flavors, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The FDA in 2022 had banned Juul's four varieties of tobacco and menthol-flavored pods and the e-cigarette device after it concluded that the company failed to show that sale of these products would be appropriate for public health.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the approval.

