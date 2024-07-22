February AT&T Outage Blocked More Than 92 Million Calls

A nationwide AT&T wireless outage in February that lasted over 12 hours blocked more than 92 million voice calls and prevented more than 25,000 attempts to reach 911, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said in a report seen by Reuters.

The FCC, which has been investigating the issue for five months, said it referred the matter to its Enforcement Bureau for potential violations of FCC rules.

The FCC said all voice and 5G data services for AT&T wireless customers were unavailable during the outage affecting more than 125 million devices. AT&T did not immediately comment.

The company in February said it would credit customers a full day of service for the carrier's outage, calling it the "right thing to do."

The FCC issued a report Monday offering recommendations to help prevent similar outages in the future.

"This 'sunny day' outage prevented consumers across the country from communicating, including by blocking 911 calls," FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "We take this incident seriously and are working to provide accountability for this lapse in service and prevent similar outages in the future."

Voice and 5G data services were also unavailable to customers of other wireless providers that regularly use or were roaming on AT&T’s network, the FCC added.

The incident began after AT&T implemented a network change with an equipment configuration error, the FCC said, adding that network operators must adhere to their internal procedures and industry best practices when implementing network changes.

The FCC is separately investigating a recently disclosed AT&T breach of consumer data and said it was working closely with law enforcement agencies.