Fandango Founder Identified as Fatal NYC Hotel Jumper

Fandango founder J. Michael Cline has been identified as the individual who leaped to his death from a luxury hotel in midtown Manhattan, sources and cops told the New York Post Wednesday.

Cline, 64, of Greenwich, Conn., plunged from the 20th floor of The Kimberly Hotel Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement sources.

He left an apparent suicide note before jumping from the building at East 50th Street near Lexington Avenue, landing in a third-floor courtyard, the sources said. The contents of the note were not immediately known.

Since the pandemic, movie-ticket platform Fandango has struggled, even as it has tried to pivot to streaming. It is just one of many startups Cline launched.

Serving as vice chairman of hedge fund Bridgewater earlier in his career, Cline was also founder and a top executive of venture capital firms Accretive and Juxtapose, and a board member of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

Cline owned other multi-million dollar homes in the Hamptons and Palm Beach, Florida, including a lakeside home in Palm Beach that he and his wife, Pamela, bought in 2020 for $20.75 million.

Cline graduated from Cornell University and earned an MBA from Harvard University. A recent profile on him by Fordham University described him as a “serial entrepreneur” who inspired students to dream big.