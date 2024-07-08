WATCH TV LIVE

FAA Orders Inspections of 2,600 Boeing 737s Over Oxygen Mask Issue

A Boeing 737-7BC belonging to Las Vegas Sands takes off from El Prat Airport in Barcelona, Spain. (AP)

Monday, 08 July 2024 12:32 PM EDT

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday it is requiring inspections of 2,600 Boeing 737 airplanes because passenger oxygen masks could fail during an emergency.

The FAA said it was requiring the inspections of 737 MAX and NG airplanes after multiple reports of passenger service unit oxygen generators shifting out of position, an issue that could result in an inability to provide supplemental oxygen to passengers during a depressurization event.

Boeing on June 17 issued a bulletin to airlines calling for visual inspections.

