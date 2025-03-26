FAA to Hire 2,000 Air Traffic Controllers This Year

The Federal Aviation Administration plans to hire 2,000 air traffic controller trainees this year and maintain strict oversight of Boeing, the agency's acting administrator said in written testimony to be given to a U.S. Senate panel Thursday.

The agency will also establish a panel to "identify additional hazard areas involving helicopter and fixed-wing interactions," acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau said in written testimony obtained by Reuters.

The FAA is about 3,500 air traffic controllers short of targeted staffing levels and has about 10% fewer controllers than it did in 2012.

Creation of the safety risk management panel follows a fatal January 29 collision between an Army helicopter and an American Airlines regional passenger jet killed 67 people near Reagan Washington National Airport.

The FAA has imposed permanent restrictions on passenger flights when helicopters must transit near the airport. It is also reviewing traffic at other major airports after the National Transportation Safety Board made urgent recommendations this month.

Rocheleau said he is focused on improving aviation safety.

"We have to identify trends, we have to get smarter about how we use data, and when we put corrective actions in place, we must execute them," his testimony says.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans to ask Congress for tens of billions of dollars to boost aging FAA technology and facilities and increase air traffic controller hiring.

A nagging shortage of controllers has delayed flights and, at many facilities, controllers are working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks.

Rocheleau said the FAA maintains rigorous oversight of Boeing that "extends to ongoing monitoring of Boeing's manufacturing practices, maintenance procedures, and software updates."

Duffy said this month that Boeing had lost the public's trust.

In January 2024, former President Joe Biden's FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker imposed a 38-plane monthly production cap after a mid-air emergency on a new Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9 that remains in place.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg will testify next week before the Senate Commerce Committee. Boeing did not immediately comment on the testimony.